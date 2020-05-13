Letter: Be respectful

Be respectful
As a child, my parents taught me I cannot build myself up by tearing someone else down. I have tried to follow that motto most of my life, and I find it is still true, especially when it comes to political elections.
Each campaign brochure I receive in the mail or each commercial I hear in TV I watch and listen for the candidate values most and what he/she wants for America. If, during the commercial and/or brochure, the candidate tears down his/her opponent, I automatically eliminate them from getting my vote. So far, with the national, state and local elections looming, I am down to six candidates, not including those that have no opposition, who will get my vote.
On the local level, we have some very fine and qualified candidates. Please, let's keep it that way. You don't have to badmouth your opponent. Let them do it themselves.
Lyn Dewsnap
Dalton
