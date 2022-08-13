When did betraying America to dictator wannabes, foreign and domestic, start? A poll found 42.4% of Americans said they would rather have a strong leader than democracy, thereby incorrigibly surrendering our freedom to dictatorship. Religion, governance and patriotism are at the center of some of the biggest scams in history. Jan. 6 gave Russia and China cause to say democracy doesn’t work.
“Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy” by Eric Metaxas portrays how churches in Germany in the 1930s succumbed to the lure of the spotlight offered by Adolf Hitler. Hitler conned churches into thinking they were part of a new church and state to gain support, a history lesson evangelicals seemingly ignore.
Extremist evangelicals’ “chosen one” Donald Trump wasn’t the messiah. He said 30,573 falsehoods while in office, denied Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11. Jan. 6 explains all. Trump once said, “I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created.” Even Ann Coulter called Trump a “liar and con man.” Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis seems little different.
Lauren Witzke, ex-Republican Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in Delaware, said, “Here’s the deal. Russia is a Christian nationalist nation. I identify more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden.” Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Christian nationalism reflects Mitch McConnell’s willingness to sacrifice democracy (Merrick Garland) for a theocratic oligarchy at the Supreme Court.
In 2014, Putin made the cover of the evangelical magazine Decision in which Franklin Graham’s article lauded Putin for protecting Christians. In 2016, Graham seemingly ignored the hypocrisy when he canceled his World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians in Moscow because Russia imposed anti-proselytization laws banning “missionary activities" in non-religious settings; it was moved to America. Indeed, the previously KGB-infiltrated Russian Orthodox Church is no better than German churches under Hitler or evangelicals under Trump at resisting dictatorship’s siren call to Jonestown. Obviously, Ukrainian Christians are just collateral damage to Christian nationalists.
Paul Raushenbush, of Interfaith America, said, “White Christians don’t get to say this is our country and the rest are lucky to be invited.” Christian nationalists will vote and betray democracy, hoping a messiah will arise from Florida to cleanse their conscience of Jan. 6.
Politically-scammed religious extremists are why the U.S. Constitution separates church and state. Christianity isn’t the problem, betraying democracy is.
David Bean
Chatsworth
