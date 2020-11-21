By refusing to recommend masks, commissioners show a lack of leadership
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners might not be aware of this, but because of their lackadaisical approach to COVID-19 surging in Whitfield County, people are actually walking around today claiming that the article in the Nov. 10 newspaper instructs them to not wear masks.
This is incomprehensibly irresponsible of the commission. The least they could have done was to recommend mask wearing, per the medical community's advice, even though they would not entertain a mandate.
Look around this county. Too few people are following guidelines and that is in part due to the unwillingness of our so-called leaders to lead.
Cheryl Phipps
Dalton
