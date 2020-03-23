Letter: By stopping smoking now, you could have a better chance at fighting coronavirus

By stopping smoking now, you could have a better chance at fighting coronavirus
There are many recommendations about protecting ourselves from contracting COVID-19 during the current pandemic. As a retired medical oncologist (cancer doctor), I would strongly recommend that smoking cessation (along with social distancing) should be near the top of the list for all smokers-those who smoke traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes or vape, smoke via water pipes and those who smoke marijuana. All forms of smoking cause lung injury and, therefore, make a person more susceptible to any virus that invades the lungs.
It is pneumonia, an infection of the lungs that is killing victims of this virus. Besides the risk of being elderly, those with other medical problems are at increased risk of serious or fatal coronavirus infection. Those medical problems include emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, etc. and are almost always caused by long-term smoking.
After reviewing many articles on the coronavirus outbreak, it is apparent that most experts expect an exponential increase in cases of coronavirus in the U.S. over the next few months. Several Vox articles have published charts showing that we are tracking just behind Italy in their numbers of cases, and should see the same exponential rise in the number of cases here in the U.S. over the next weeks and months. (Hopefully, social distancing and isolation will help.)
Interestingly, the death rate in the U.S. could be lower than Italy's. Why? Because Italy's population is older than that of the U.S., and many more Europeans smoke than Americans!
Anti-smoking literature claims strongly that smoking cessation results in improvement in lung function almost immediately. Of course, long-time smokers have permanent lung damage, but people who quit now should have a better chance at fighting coronavirus, and if they survive, they will certainly live a longer and healthier life. Please quit smoking now!
Dr. Therese Maxwell
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.