Cemetery policies make no sense
I am a lifelong resident of Whitfield County. For many years I have maintained the graves of 12 family members that are buried in various parts of the old West Hill Cemetery. It involves three weeks of work each season. The flowers have to be cut, trimmed and spray painted.
Recently, I began noticing the flowers and/or the containers would be turned over or missing. I called the city and was told that due to a worker getting a glass cut they were allowing only plastic containers. The containers have to have gravel in the bottom or a hole cut out with a metal stave. Now, where am I going to find a container that meets all those requirements?
Wouldn't it be easier to just tell the mowers to slow down? That it's not necessary to mow like you are plowing a field with a John Deere tractor?
But that would be too logical for our local officials. Instead, they impose draconian rules on the rest of us who are paying these incompetent people's salaries. Should I be surprised? Is something going to have to hit the world on its head to knock some common sense into it? Sure looks like it from my end.
If I didn't know better, I would say the world's going to heck in a hand basket.
No, change that. It already has.
Jean Kelly
Dalton
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker responds: "In an effort to provide a well-maintained cemetery, the city adopted policies for West Hill in April of 2010. These policies were needed to help bring uniformity to the appearance of the cemetery and to address some safety concerns for maintenance workers. The historic cemetery spans over 80 acres and requires continuous mowing and maintenance during the growing seasons. Prior to the policy changes, workers would often get injured when performing routine upkeep as a result of broken glass vases, wire frame containers and other similar items being left graveside, in many cases past their useful life. Likewise, these same items posed risk to the frequent visitors of the cemetery who come to pay respects to lost loved ones or use the cemetery as a place to walk. The city allows one floral arrangement per gravesite in a plastic container or on the monument stone. A full list of cemetery policies can be reviewed on the city's website www.daltonga.gov."
