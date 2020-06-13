Letter: Cheap shot from city council

Removing a monument to Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, who protected Dalton from a noted white supremacist, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, would be foolish to say the least.
If the monument was moved to another location, what is to stop the same protesters from traveling there as well? During the COVID-19 pandemic, how much money should taxpayers of Dalton expect to spend playing musical monument? Dalton was in the war's direct path. Perhaps rewriting history on crayon will solve things.
The bottom line is blaming Johnston for any issues or crimes today would will not benefit anyone in Dalton. Perhaps if the Dalton City Council would focus on real issues — supporting law enforcement, arresting criminals and stop searching for a historical scapegoat to blame its problems on — then conditions might improve.
“The shot that struck me down was the best ever fired for the Confederacy.” Gen. Joseph Johnston said after being wounded at the Battle of Seven Pines and being replaced by Gen. Robert E. Lee. It seems Johnston was wrong about that. It seems the shot that would strike him down would be a cheap shot from the city council in 2020
Barry Colbaugh
Gainesville
