Letter: City should monitor salons during COVID-19 outbreak

Dear Mayor David Pennington and the Dalton City Council,
I am writing to discuss why I and fellow salon owners and stylists believe you should mandate closing salons, nail salons and spas immediately during this uncertain time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 6 feet between each person in social distancing. No matter what we are doing in the beauty industry -- nails, eyebrows, hair or massages -- we unavoidably have skin-to-skin contact with our clients.
Many of the services from the beauty industry also open up clients' follicles and pores, making them even more likely to get an infection or virus.
If the stylist were to come in and work not knowing they were a carrier of COVID-19, they could easily infect as many as 10 more clients, and many of these clients are over the age of 60.
Mr. Mayor, I think you may be surprised at the actual number of salons, nail salons and massage therapists there are in Dalton. The industry has hands-on interaction with hundreds of people each and every day. It would be impossible to maintain the 6-foot recommendation.
If Dalton is going to allow salons to remain open, it falls upon the city to check each salon that remains open to be sure they are following the correct CDC procedures. I believe this puts undue pressure on our city during this crisis.
May God have mercy on our city.
Dana Keene, owner/stylist
Anita Mashburn, owner/stylist
Lea Hartline, stylist
Dana Sapp, owner/stylist
Pam Willis, stylist
Becky Beason Trent, owner/stylist
Chandra Robbins, owner/stylist
Tracy Laster, owner/stylist
April Ross, licensed massage therapist
Pat Vaughn, stylist
