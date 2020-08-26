Letter: Clueless Trump

Clueless Trump
While recently restarting his coronavirus briefings I heard President Donald Trump say, "We are in the process of developing a strategy." After five months, 178,000 deaths and at least one stimulus Trump is still "developing a strategy." Trump doesn't have a clue about anything.
Anyone who thinks America practices free trade is delusional. For Trump to say trade wars are easy to win is garbage. Nobody is going to trade 100% on your terms. Trump's tariff on European Union (EU) steel and aluminum got duties raised to 31% on Harley-Davidson. American whiskey distillers lost 33% of its EU business. Even as the USMCA trade deal is replacing NAFTA Trump is arguing with Canada over aluminum. U.S. steel and aluminum aren't absolute winners, but Harley-Davidson, American whiskeys and farmers are absolute losers. Trump's tariff-inspired socialism has already given $26 billion to farmers and back in March got another $23.5 billion to hand out.
The International Trade Commission lists over 12,000 specific tariffs on imports to America. U.S. tariffs include household goods, agricultural produce, meats, clothing and sporting goods. Some European products are taxed at 100%. The tariff on brooms is 32%.
The only pickup trucks sold in America are trucks made in America or Mexico under NAFTA. Nissan trucks are manufactured in Mississippi, Honda Ridgelines in Alabama and Toyota's trucks in Texas or Mexico.
Despite Trump's tax cut, nonresidential capital investment declined in 2019 well before COVID-19.The gross domestic product just dropped by 32.9%, the worst single quarter U.S. in history. Overall, U.S. income fell in May and June. Yet Senate Republicans want a $400 cut in enhanced unemployment benefits.
No doubt China cheats but they're so competitive because they've invested in almost four times as many industrial robots as America: the U.S. is third behind Japan. A Chinese joke calls Trump "Chuan Jianguo" which, with cultural interpretation, means "making China great" because Trump's presidential mismanagement bolsters Xi Jinping's regime.
Our government spends billions on intelligence gathering Trump ignores. Trump's foreign and trade policies, immigration, domestic and COVID-19 polices have failed. We just recorded the highest national debt level in history. Obama gave Trump a great economy and Trump messed it up.
I have read Mary Trump's book, "Too Much and Never Enough." Holding a PhD in clinical psychology, variously, she calls Donald a liar, narcissistic and a sociopath. So, is that what right-wing Republicans admire in Trump?
David Bean
Chatsworth
