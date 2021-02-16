Letter: College student seeks input on Dalton's transportation needs

College student seeks input on Dalton's transportation needs
As my undergraduate education at the University of Florida is nearing its end, I am conducting research on Dalton's transportation needs for my capstone project. I chose this topic due to the lack of public transportation and poor walkability of the city. A primarily car-dependent city is exclusionary and prohibits residents without cars from accessing fresh food, jobs outside of walking-distance, healthcare and educational opportunities such as Dalton State College. I wanted to create a study that could determine the possibility for Dalton to have a public transportation system to increase accessibility to areas within the city.
Over the past seven months, I have studied the positive effects of transportation on cities. Transportation access has shown to not only help people improve their livelihoods but also to help cities improve, grow and better themselves. As Dalton continues to strive for greatness and foster economic development, incorporating public transportation would be a dream. It would allow all residents to enjoy the local businesses downtown, visit Haig Mill, attend in-person classes at Dalton State or simply have access to jobs all across the city.
In order to fully determine how to increase accessibility in Dalton through a potential transportation system, I created a survey to share with residents (at https://ufl.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3Erlo3YJEVrAdjT). This survey is an important method for the Dalton community to voice their opinions on the design of my project. The public interest and opinion are vital to the success of any project, be it academic or professional. The survey I created asks Dalton residents to share information on their current transportation habits. The questions are designed to understand how Dalton's residents commute, how lack of car ownership affects daily lives and most importantly, where a bus route should have stops. I do not want to create a proposal with hypothetical routes that do not reflect the public's best interest. The survey responses will be used to determine the most important routes to residents.
The survey can be taken in both English and Spanish. It is a completely anonymous survey through University of Florida Qualtrics. Additionally, this survey is IRB 02 approved and will follow all required steps to ensure that personal information gathered is not used for any other means or distributed in any way. I greatly appreciate any feedback and hope to reach as many Dalton residents as I can.
Elisabeth Staten
Gainesville, Florida/formerly of Dalton
