Letter: Commissioners should reconsider mask requirement

Commissioners should reconsider mask requirement

I read with dismay about the decision of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners to repeal the mask mandate for public buildings in the county. I place more credence in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 than I do in other websites that may have their own agenda to promote.

Considering that Whitfield County has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in Georgia, I feel it incumbent to promote as strongly as possible the wearing of masks until our infection rate drops significantly.

I would really like to see a county-wide mask mandate. Although not readily enforceable, it would encourage more people to mask up.

Please reconsider your position.

Hilliard Jolly

Dalton

