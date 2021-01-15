Letter: Commissioners should reconsider mask requirement

Commissioners should reconsider mask requirement
I read with dismay about the decision of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners to repeal the mask mandate for public buildings in the county. I place more credence in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 than I do in other websites that may have their own agenda to promote.
Considering that Whitfield County has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in Georgia, I feel it incumbent to promote as strongly as possible the wearing of masks until our infection rate drops significantly.
I would really like to see a county-wide mask mandate. Although not readily enforceable, it would encourage more people to mask up.
Please reconsider your position.
Hilliard Jolly
Dalton
