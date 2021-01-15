Letter: Commissioners turn their backs on science

Commissioners turn their backs on science
Since some of our Whitfield County commissioners have made the incredibly ridiculous statement that masks don't help prevent COVID-19, I wonder how they would feel if their surgeons did not wear masks while operating on them or a loved one. Surgeons wear masks to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. COVID-19 is a virus!
I would like to see the data that they are using, because every medical expert I know or have heard of insists that masks do help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on their website: "CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask over their nose and mouth when in public, including during travel. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19 because they help keep people who are infected from spreading respiratory droplets to others when they cough, sneeze or talk."
Every county commissioner needs to be replaced. They have shown us their lack of concern for the citizens of Whitfield County. I want commissioners who care!
Patty Spanjer
Dalton
