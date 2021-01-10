Letter: Concerned about nation

I have watched the protests in Washington, D.C., then the breaching of the Capitol building. I hear Joe Biden saying that this is not us.
Oh really? What about the riots and looting of our cities last summer? What about the times Republicans were not able to eat peacefully in restaurants? Have you ever seen someone strike a hornet's nest over and over? Let me tell you, it doesn’t end well. When you have been called every name possible, told you are not allowed to actually have thoughts of your own for the last four years, what did you think would happen? Spare me all your hand-wringing.
We have problems in this country, but I have not heard anything from the new administration that makes me think they are capable of doing anything to help this great nation. I, along with other Christians, am praying for this great country, but really why should God have mercy and bless this nation who rejects him openly and gleefully?
Brenda Mathis Bramlett
Dalton
