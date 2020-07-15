Letter: Congratulations to area attorneys for Georgia Legal Food Frenzy success

Congratulations to area attorneys for Georgia Legal Food Frenzy success
On behalf of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to congratulate The Cowan Law Firm LLC in Dalton for earning top regional honors in the ninth annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition.
The Cowan Firm scored the most points and achieved the highest per capita score in the area served by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. The Law Office of Samuel Gowin in Chattanooga took runner-up honors in both categories. The firms' efforts contributed to the record-breaking total of 3.3 million meals provided by the legal community across the state. A total of 222 legal organizations, representing more than 17,000 members, participated in this year's Legal Food Frenzy.
Along with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the Georgia YLD is honored to co-sponsor this project to assist the Georgia Food Bank Association and its regional food banks. We have now raised the equivalent of 12.2 million meals in eight years.
Thanks again to each attorney and legal professional who joined us for this important cause. We are proud to help lead an effort that has such a significant impact on communities across Georgia.
Will Davis, 2019-20 president
Young Lawyers Division
State Bar of Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.