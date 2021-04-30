Letter: Courtesy is appreciated

Courtesy is always appreciated
All the interest lately in Georgia voting brought a question to my mind. How important is it to a voter that their elected officials respond to their concerns when a constituent reaches out to them?
Speaking for myself, it is frustrating, disheartening and disappointing when they do not respond. It does, however, help my decisions in upcoming elections. This question came to my mind after several emails I sent to an elected official have gone unanswered. I did verify that this person was still holding office.
A simple "I have received your concerns and am in the process of researching this. I will update you as soon as possible." But to ignore a person is, quite frankly, hurtful.
Kathy Jordan
Resaca
