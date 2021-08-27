Letter: COVID experience proves we are 'all in this together'

Greeting from a COVID room at Hamilton Medical Center. I have spent the past 18 days here with my mom who is suffering with COVID pneumonia. For those of you on the outside, here is a little peek into the daily world of the COVID floor.
Isolation, monotony, fear, waiting and riding an emotional rollercoaster are the norm. Of course, deciding what we will order from the cafeteria is pretty exciting, although the entire menu has been memorized by now. Nurses, techs, doctors and respiratory therapists are overwhelmed with what they need to do — usually nonstop from the time they walk in until they literally crawl back out.
In the midst of these seemingly insurmountable demands on them small acts of kindness are still extended: holding a hand, wiping a tear, bringing ice cream between meals because Mama likes it. To help alleviate some of their workload our local firefighters help. They volunteer on their days off, delivering meals and assisting with patients’ vitals. Y’all, they even clean the hospital rooms!
Many of us, myself included prior to my Hamilton Hilton stay, are not aware of the selfless acts of these folks. Only when it becomes real personally does our appreciation grow. From those of us who have been touched by you — you will never be forgotten. As I watch these folks day after day, night after night working together to help our hurting community I am reminded that we are truly “all in this together."
Mitzi Tatum
Dalton
