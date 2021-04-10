Letter: Cowan was a great commissioner, a good man

Mike Cowan was a great commissioner, a good man
Mike Cowan was a man of character and integrity. We became friends through me running against him for Whitfield County commissioner. Even though I ran against him, he helped me and enlightened me on some things. Mike was my friend. He was a great commissioner.
I thank God I was glad to see him back upon his feet after his motorcycle accident. I am saddened upon his transition, but Mike fought a good fight. I never will forget his encouraging words and his advice.
We all who live in commission District 1 and Whitfield County know Mike Cowan was special.
Nicky Starling
Dalton
