Letter: Cowan was a great commissioner, a good man

Mike Cowan was a great commissioner, a good man

Mike Cowan was a man of character and integrity. We became friends through me running against him for Whitfield County commissioner. Even though I ran against him, he helped me and enlightened me on some things. Mike was my friend. He was a great commissioner.

I thank God I was glad to see him back upon his feet after his motorcycle accident. I am saddened upon his transition, but Mike fought a good fight. I never will forget his encouraging words and his advice.

We all who live in commission District 1 and Whitfield County know Mike Cowan was special.

Nicky Starling

Dalton

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you