There comes a point when enough is enough. We in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District are there. The vitriol spewing from our representative is reprehensible.
A small sample from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome:
• Joining the military is like “throwing your life away.” Our district has one of the highest percentage of citizens serving in the military. Are we to believe they threw away part or all of their lives? My father met my mother while serving. I am guessing they didn’t believe his time serving was thrown away.
• “Not to mention forcing military personnel to take the vaccine ... ” My grandfather and father-in-law took the vaccines required of them before shipping to North Africa during World War II. No cry-babying. They did what they were required to do as patriotic soldiers.
• “Fake” parents. There are thousands of blended families in the 14th Congressional District. Does such a statement truly represent who we are? The tone deafness of this statement is ... well, deafening.
• Took out a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and had it forgiven in its entirety. The reference here pertains to her vote on the PPP bill. She voted against this bill and turned around and took the money? Seriously?
• “I will always support our great men and women in law enforcement ... ,” then voted against awarding Capitol police the Congressional Gold Medal. MTG maligns the FBI and promises to “defund” our federal police. Two Chinese spies were caught trying to bribe an agent.
Is this who we are? Do we educate with lies and half-truths? Is it he/she who shouts the loudest that wins in court? Does he/she who demeans the other the most win in business? Are blended families fake? Have those in my family and thousands of other families wasted all or part of their lives serving in the military?
In the 14th Congressional District, voting for a Democrat has been a bridge too far. Today and in this environment, it is time to cross that bridge. Vote for your favorite local or state Republican but cross the bridge and vote for Marcus Flowers — a veteran, true resident of Congressional District 14, father of a blended family, member of a law enforcement family, a statesman.
Your conscience will thank you.
Fred Gould
Chatsworth
