Letter: Current commissioner backs Laughter as chairman

It has been my honor to serve as a Whitfield County commissioner for 24 years, five years of which I served as your chairman.
As of Dec. 31, 2020, my term limit will come to an end. I have truly enjoyed serving you and I believe the progress we have made is evident. Whitfield County will continue to thrive as we work together to build our community.
As we look ahead at the approaching election I ask you to consider Lynn Laughter as your chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. Her proven leadership has led progress in all areas of need.
Lynn is prepared to lead us out of the COVID-19 pandemic and through the next four years.
I encourage you to support and vote for Lynn Laughter as chairman of the board of commissioners on June 9.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as a member of the board for so many years, and I will continue to support our community.
God bless you,
Harold Brooker
Whitfield County
