Letter: Déjà vu all over again

If you're over 55 you remember the disastrous Carter presidency — double-digit inflation, record-high interest rates, gasoline shortages, rising home heating costs. Sound familiar? Economists even coined a new word: "stagflation."
Ronald Reagan came on the scene like the knight in shining armor and saved the day. No, he hadn't been president before. But he had led the nation's most populous state for eight years.
Where am I going with this? That this same scenario could repeat itself in 2024 with Donald Trump coming in to straighten out Joe Biden's mess. If you think I'm in an alternate reality just look at the parallels in the two situations — the economy rapidly going south, declining influence on the world stage as other countries perceive weakness, two million illegals crossing the Mexican border in 11 months. Throw in the highly unpopular vaccine mandates (three of which have been blocked in court), a supply chain problem and millions of unfilled jobs caused by a combination of paying people to stay home and people quitting or being fired for not wanting to put an experimental drug in their bodies.
None of these problems can continue for much longer without doing major damage to the nation's spirit and morale. The main difference being the Carter presidency got off to a good start but ran out of gas in the third quarter and Biden ran out of gas in the second or third month and we've got 36 more months of it.
The only thing certain in politics is its unpredictability. But I can already see another Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump rematch. As the saying goes, "Politics makes strange bedfellows." It sure does.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
