Letter: Dalton and Whitfield County are the best

Dalton and Whitfield County are the best

As I read our local newspaper, I feel very proud of Dalton-Whitfield County. When my grandfather moved here 78 years ago to pastor a local church, he said Dalton presented a lot of opportunity and had a lot of potential. I see what he meant.

As I have gotten older, I understand what it means to have great judges, school systems, churches, elected officials, law enforcement and great industries where our citizens can get jobs.

I am very proud of my city and county.

The reason being that I believe in being the best in anything that I do, having the best when possible, and our city and county are just that, the best. Our citizens can't be beat.

We in Dalton-Whitfield lead. We don't fellow.

Let's keep moving forward, united under God, with continued love for each other.

Nicky Starling

Dalton

