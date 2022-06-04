Much has been written about the lack of quality restaurants and shopping in Dalton and what to do about it, but nobody bothers to find out if there are any parallels with other cities. And there is one that happened just 30 miles up the road in Chattanooga.
It was 1986. The countywide population was 258,000. There were only two malls, one in Brainerd that couldn't be expanded, and one in Hixson that had never caught on and that wasn't readily accessible from other parts of the city. Downtown still had some loyal shoppers, but their numbers were rapidly dwindling due to overzealous enforcement of parking restrictions. The city (up until this time) had been mostly known for manufacturing and tourism, which was concentrated on Lookout Mountain and Missionary Ridge.
It was clearly time to go in a different direction, but how? And where would the money come from to finance it? The elected officials got on the phone (remember the kind with lots of buttons?) and called every shopping center developer in the U.S. The answer was always the same: "You're too close to Atlanta. You don't have enough population. You're a tourist stop on the way to Florida, etc., etc., etc."
Without going into a lot of boring detail, they decided on a location, what they would build and a company that would build it. The Gunbarrel Road area was chosen because it's near the junction of two interstates and midway between Atlanta and Knoxville and Atlanta and Nashville. The city and county got out of the way and let CBL Associates do their thing. Property owners were given extremely generous offers to speed up the process, and the entire process from blueprint to ribbon cutting was 18 months. Overnight, the city had gone from a sleepy Southern town with so-so stores to a regional shopping mecca, attracting people from every state along I-75, and 35 years later they are still coming.
Is there a message here for Dalton's elected officials? You bet there is. Quit trying to resurrect the mall that's dying and start anew. Realize what your competition is, cities like Rome and Cleveland, Tennessee, and get proactive. You've made so many missteps in the past you can't afford to make any more. If you do, the town will be completely ignored by retail chains for years to come, and for all intents and purposes it already is.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
