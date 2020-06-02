Letter: Dalton Police Department will do it right

Being a retired police officer and looking at the incident in Minnesota, I can say it was wrong and unnecessary. George Floyd was not resisting arrest, and even if he had been, you don't use that type of force. Sometimes you have to deal with combatants in taking them to the ground, but that is where your training kicks in.
You will never see this type of policing at the Dalton Police Department. Dalton has in-service training, plus the character of the department won't allow this to happen to anyone regardless of the race of an individual.
The Dalton Police Department is the best in the state of Georgia. Yes they are going to enforce the law. Citizens of Dalton, it will be done right. I am proud to always be associated with the Dalton Police Department. We are truly blessed.
Nicky Starling
Dalton
