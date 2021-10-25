Letter: Darwin's laugh

Together “January 6th” Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, added $7.8 trillion to the national debt and want you to think today’s inflation isn’t their fault. Trump encouraged/browbeat Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell into cutting interest rates leading to increased borrowing and inflation. So the stock market is at record highs, meaning the rich are getting richer, while inflation is eating your income. Trump’s tax cut for the rich obviously didn’t pay for itself like Republicans said.
Vaccine resistance means COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death for police officers nationwide. Over 724,000 people have died of the disease some Republicans called a hoax. Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision, gave states the authority to impose mandatory restrictions over personal liberty for public health reasons. But instead of courage to demand everyone get a free COVID-19 vaccination, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called the National Guard to overstressed hospitals so you can have a secure place to die.
Gov. Kemp, promoting Republican misinformation, cut the $300-a-week federal unemployment program from jobless Georgians’ income to force people back to work. However, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, job growth since June 26 has slowed and Georgia didn’t add more jobs in July and August than states that continued to disburse the benefits through Labor Day. Indeed, 1.8 million fewer women are working now for reasons involving health risk, child care, virtual and irregular school times, and family. But Republicans stand against the reconciliation bill they’ve labeled socialism that would help women with child care.
David Card and Alan B. Krueger shared a Nobel Prize in economics for “Myth and Measurement: The New Economics of the Minimum Wage” by disproving a perpetual Republican lie. An increase in the minimum wage does not reduce hiring and immigration does not lower wages for native-born workers. Republicans gripe about what few are getting across the southern border but businesses can’t hire enough people.
Fox News harps constantly about “white replacement.” U.S. women average just 1.73 children, highlighting the stress of financial insecurity, fostered by Republican greed and misinformation, which is destroying American families. Regrettably, abortion is often the solution to a financial question. Including COVID-19 deaths, more people died under Trump than were born in 25 states in 2020. Trump’s Republican misinformation and hoaxes are promoting your replacement. Perhaps, Darwin would’ve laughed at Fox News believers.
David Bean
Chatsworth
