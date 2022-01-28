Letter: Defend the Constitution

I want to thank our editor for printing the picture and the very informative article on the front page of our paper on Jan. 5, which clearly stated what happened on Jan. 6 last year and the consequences that have followed. As a country, we almost saw the ship of state capsized.
We must never forget the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. We should remember it like Pearl Harbor. Not since the Civil War has there been such a threat to our nation. We must wake up, speak up and defend our Constitution, our nation and Western democracy, especially as it endangers freedom of the press.
There is a vocal minority that wants to destroy our freedom of the press. There are many who are gullible, listening to leadership that is using them to their personal advantage. There are many who are ignorant, ignorant of the Constitution and the great privileges it affords us as U.S. citizens. Unfortunately, within the core there are a few evil men who want to take our country for their own ego and power.
Unfortunately, there are countries such as Russia, which would seize the opportunity and stoke the fire. Unfortunately, there are a few who would, like Donald Trump, destroy our democracy using the media and the press to spread misinformation and untruths. I speak specifically of Rupert Murdoch, who pulls the strings of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal and other news outlets. He is as dangerous as Marjorie Taylor Greene, just a little more subtle. If you don't know, learn as much as you can about Rupert Murdoch and his influence here and in England and Australia.
Thank you, Daily Citizen-News. Thank you for the voice you give to truth. The truth is not gone. It's just a little harder to find.
Drayton M. Sanders
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.