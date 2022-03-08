In 1994, following the breakup of the Soviet Union, Ukraine held the third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world. The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances negotiated by President Bill Clinton and signed by the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom promised Ukraine security assurances against threats or use of force against their territorial integrity or political independence in exchange for those weapons. On Dec. 5, 1994, Ukraine agreed to those conditions and surrendered their weapons.
It is time that we honored our commitment.
I am not a warrior. I’m an ordinary man. I do not want war and I certainly do not want a nuclear war. But I don’t want to live in a world where hundreds of millions of people sit in the comfort and security of their living rooms and watch a country being destroyed, watch their citizens being murdered and say that’s OK. I don’t want to live in a country where our political leaders say we’re afraid to totally sanction Russian oil; we’re afraid to totally cut Russia off from the world banking system; we’re afraid to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine because we’re afraid of Putin and what he might do.
There comes a time when ordinary people, even the weakest among us, must stand up and say enough! That time is now!
Marvin Lewis
Dalton
