Letter: Differences should be resolved by debate

I read a quote by the influential Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke who said that “Rage and frenzy will pull down more in half an hour than prudence, deliberation, and foresight can build up in a hundred years.” Burke also wrote, “Those that do not know history, are destined to repeat it.” Burke’s words resonate loudly today during this time of upheaval and unrest in our nation.
Some believe that “rage and frenzy” inspired actions are the way to accomplish change. Certainly, our nation was founded out of conflict partly inspired by this emotion and type of activity. However, it was nearly ripped apart the same way.
Look across the globe and you can find evidence of lives lost and destruction that has occurred as the result of the type of raw emotion and violence we’ve seen demonstrated lately. This has to stop!
America is a nation of laws. Supposedly we are an enlightened and educated country. Surely there are ways to solve our differences and establish laws through civil debate and compromise instead of through violence, intimidation and fear-mongering. Is our memory so short as a country that we can’t see where these types of activities and emotions lead?
Where are the Edmund Burkes in America today? Where are the statesmen and stateswomen who are willing to find common ground and do the hard work of governing through debate and compromise? May God raise them up and may he help to heal this troubled nation.
Tim Dixon
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.