We deserve better than Greene
Does Marjorie Taylor Greene truly represent the values and issues important to the voters of Northwest Georgia? If she does, I am deeply saddened that the cancer of these conspiracy-based, right-wing radical, divisive politics has taken root so firmly in the good people of Whitfield County.
At her recent appearance in Dalton, a member of the press who had credentials to be present was ejected from the meeting for asking a question. It is troubling to me that a member of Whitfield County law enforcement felt that they had the authority to do this.
In the three weeks that she has been present in Congress, Rep. Greene has done nothing but create chaos and spectacle by airing her insane ideas about impeaching President Joe Biden, negating the reality of school shootings, refusing to wear a mask and avoiding metal detectors.
She has done nothing toward economic relief for those affected by the pandemic here, nothing toward facilitating a vaccine response to COVID-19 in Georgia, nothing toward positive legislative action.
Other members of Congress are seeking to keep her off of her appointed committees because of her radical ideas. That means that the people of Northwest Georgia have no reasonable voice in Congress. Voters in Northwest Georgia who do not share these radical views need to let her know that we want positive action toward improving lives and healing our country.
It is my hope that better candidates will step forward in 2022 to better represent us.
James C. Blackwell
Dalton
