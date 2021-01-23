Disturbed by treatment
I am very disheartened by my recent visit to Dalton.
I have spent almost 30 years in Dalton as a middle school educator, and I know this city is full of wonderful citizens. But the harassment that my wife and I experienced in the parking lot of a local restaurant was very disturbing.
As my wife and I exited our vehicle with masks adorned for our safety as well as the safety of others, a family consisting of two men, two women and two small girls, all without masks, exiting the restaurant saw us approaching and started to sing "Happy Birthday" at the top of their lungs after which a man looking at us started coughing as loud as possible and grinning and laughing at the way they were expelling their breath as much as they could. We had to wait for a while for them to clear the entrance in order to pass through to the doorway. It was apparent that we were targeted as he coughed very hard a second time in our direction while laughing at us.
We have heard of the high numbers of COVID-19 in Whitfield County and after experiencing this extremely rude and careless act, we are not surprised. We have also heard that the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has recently voted to drop the mask mandate in county buildings. I sincerely hope for the sake of your citizens that the good people of Whitfield County stand up to such callous ignorance and impose a mask mandate with enforcement.
Matthew Fearing
Hixson, Tennessee
