Don't allow hatred to continue
It makes my heart sick to see how such fine Southern people can be duped by the conspiracies put forth by high-ranking officials.
There are many of us, myself included, who hate the fact that Rep. Marjorie Greene, R-Rome, is representing us in Congress. I know, it is our own fault for voting without really paying attention, and saying things like, "I have to follow my own conscience," to justify that vote. It is our own fault that we have allowed the hatred to go on for so long. So, it is up to us to pay attention to many sources of news and make wise decisions from there.
The facts about Marjorie Greene were out there. We should have known better. In order to move forward, it is up to us to get Marjorie Greene out of there. She is not representative of the good people I see around me everyday. She represents something vile and sinister. Wake up people! Speak out!
Patricia Chenard
Tunnel Hill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.