Letter: Don't be selfish, wear a mask in public

Don't be selfish, wear a mask when you are out in public
On the morning of March 22, 10 or 12 very happy, responsible citizens stood in line at the corner drug store with masks on and stood as far apart as they could stand from each other waiting patiently for their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
A gentleman came in without a mask (the store had notices everywhere that masks were required) and stood close to the line for about two hours without considering the welfare of the people around him. It is OK not to wear a mask when you are at your own home, but when you visit a place that is a community gathering place like a corner drug store, grocery store or bank that you do not own it is common courtesy to be considerate of other people's health, abide by the rules set forth by the establishment you are attending and be a responsible citizen of Dalton.
Don't be selfish or self-centered, pay attention to the rules and wear a mask in public. Rules are there for a reason.
Bitsy McFarland
Dalton
