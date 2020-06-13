As we have watched and listened in the last week — move or remove statues, defund the police, do away with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) — I would advise anyone who isn’t concerned to remember the words attributed to pastor Martin Niemoller: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me."
I would hope the leaders of our country and the news media would get outside the bubble and to speak to those we haven’t seen or heard from during this difficult time, and that those of us who still believe in God and country will speak out.
Brenda Mathis Bramlett
Dalton
