Don't let them control us
All of us remember the book "Alice in Wonderland," about a series of imaginary characters living in a topsy-turvy subterranean world of Cheshire cats, mad hatters and a pipe-smoking caterpillar. While we haven't seen those yet (at least not in Dalton), we have witnessed some rather bizarre goings on the the last 11 months.
The most bizarre of all, of course, is COVID-19. Genetically related to SARS and the common cold, the government and the media seized on it like a duck on a June bug to control people and put us all in panic mode. The whole idea is Orwellian.
Because in order to control us they have to scare us into submission lest we might question their actions, and many have done just that.
Then there's the expert advice. But is it all that expert? Let's start with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Graduating from medical college in 1981, he went to work in the National Institutes of Health. That was the year AIDS was discovered. While no less a serious disease, it can be sexually transmitted and has nothing in common with coronavirus other than they're both infectious diseases. But so are the mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough. And 90 years ago, whooping cough was a serious disease with a high mortality rate, as was the measles even when I had it in the 1950s.
Any medical doctor who dares question the party line is branded a quack, charlatan or, the one I really love, spreading misinformation. I guess when you are worth billions and live in states like Washington and California, misinformation is anything you want it to be, especially when you give billions to Democrats in Congress who give you immunity from lawsuits not enjoyed by the rest of us.
We used to worry about government becoming Big Brother, but when you have giant corporations that have more power than Congress or the president and the people they are controlling are the very ones who made them what they are it becomes all the more sinister and frighteningly Orwellian. So the next time you use your smartphone or go on Facebook or YouTube, remember you're lining the pockets of some blue state zillionaire who would love nothing more than to control every aspect of your life and what they have been able to do over the past 11 months only scratches the surface.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
