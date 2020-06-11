Letter: Don't lump all police officers in with bad ones

The people who are screaming for defunding or abolishing police departments need to consider one thing: If someone breaks into their homes, assaults them or their family members, robs them or kills them, who are they going to call for help?
Imagine if a person of any ethnicity or skin color commits a crime. Is it fair to say every member of that ethnicity or skin color is a criminal? No, it is not. Why then is it fair to say every police officer is racist, corrupt or incapable of performing the duties that are expected of them? The officer who killed George Floyd, and those who stood by and watched are guilty and should be punished. There is no justification for what happened to him.
However, those officers do not represent all of the men and women who put their lives on the line for the rest of us every day. No matter who you are, you do not want to be included with everyone who does bad things just because you are the same skin color as they are. The police officers who try to do their jobs the right way do not want to be included with those who cannot or will not do their jobs as they should.
I agree there are people in law enforcement who should not be, and there should be more training to help police officers do their jobs better. Getting rid of police officers is not the way to do it.
Robert Kirkwood
Dalton
