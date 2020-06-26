Letter: Educate, don't relocate

After 155 years we are still fighting The Civil War.
Removing monuments is ominous and sorrowful. Once all references for an event are erased there is no reminder of that event and it will be forgotten. A better alternative would be placing a plaque before each monument stating that this war was fought to ensure the freedom of each individual.
That war also limited the rights of each individual state, guaranteeing the unification of what had been united colonies into the United States of America. Removing these monuments will erase the last vestiges of this fateful event and "The War Between the States" will be forgotten. Make each monument into a statement. Perhaps establish a competition for designs for plaques.
Most people have very little knowledge about major events in world history and the consequences of those events. History forgotten ofttimes repeats itself.
Ida Minor
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.