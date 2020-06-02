Letter: Elect Laughter chairman

I have known Lynn Laughter for decades. As members of the same church, we have had the honor of being the hands and feet of Christ here in Whitfield County and as far away as Kenya and Haiti. It is during those long and laborious mission trips that you leave your comfort zone and discover who you, and those serving with you, truly are. I quickly discovered that Lynn was someone who had a sincere heart for helping people and was someone I could trust and count on.
When Lynn decided to step into the political arena my biggest concern was that she was too honest. Too honest to play the games that politicians play. For many who hold public office I would say being an “honest politician” is as much an oxymoron as “jumbo shrimp." Lynn is probably the most open and honest person I’ve ever known.
My only qualification for such an endorsement is that Lynn is my friend and I am confident that she would do the same for me if our positions were reversed. I can only hope that she could state that she holds me to the same high esteem that I hold her.
So, if traits like honesty and sincerity are important to you, then hopefully I have helped you with your choice. If not, then thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
Lamar McClure
Rocky Face
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.