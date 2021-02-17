Election security should be a bipartisan issue
Most Georgians are surprised to learn that Georgia issues driver's licenses and official ID credentials to foreign nationals that are nearly identical to what Americans are given. Referred to and marked as "LIMITED TERM," the temporary, non-citizen driver's license differs from the appearance of my own only in those all caps words across the top -- same for ID cards.
Surprise turns to startled incredulity when people learn that there is nothing in state law that prohibits these non-citizen driver's licenses or ID cards to be used as "proper identification" for voting photo ID purposes. While it seems to have been an oversight in previous legislation, many Republicans in the House are convinced this loophole in voter ID security should be closed without delay.
The usual response to this issue is that there is other security involved in voter registration, so this obvious and needless hole in the system "is not that serious." But a loud chorus of Georgians disagree.
The Motor Voter registration system in use in Georgia has proven to be far from perfect in other states. To be clear, Motor Voter has allowed non-citizens to register to vote around the nation according to the Associated Press, NPR and the Pew Center. Adding another degree of security to the actual voting process seems like obvious common sense.
HB 228, now pending in the state Capitol, will improve Georgia law by adding language to specifically exclude from acceptance the drivers licenses and ID cards issued to foreigners.
From experience, I know most poll workers are not familiar with the "LIMITED TERM" driver's license or ID cards. I am happy to see that HB 228 will change current law to add the phrase "BEARER NOT U.S. CITIZEN - NOT VOTER ID" to all driver's licenses and ID cards issued to foreign nationals. This will help remove the possibility of confusion or accidental acceptance in the voting process in future elections.
Reforming Georgia voter ID integrity laws now will head off a much larger problem if the proposed Biden illegal immigration amnesty were to pass. Georgia is home to an estimated 350,000-400,000 illegal aliens. Congressional legalization would result in most of them becoming eligible for the "LIMITED TERM" credentials.
This voter security reform legislation is badly needed and it should be a bipartisan cause.
D.A. King
Marietta
