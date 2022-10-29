Inflation doesn’t happen overnight. The tariff war, computer chip and supply chain problems began while Trump fumbled his way through Russian oil, COVID-19 and inflationary tax cuts for the rich.
Every state suffers from inflation to varying degrees caused by Trump’s fumbling. So why, despite Gov. Brian Kemp’s rosy economic picture, does Merchant Maverick regard Georgia’s consumers the fourth-hardest hit by inflation? Most Southern states have the hardest-hit consumers.
Georgia ranks high among some studies for business and currently has near-record low unemployment. The ”grabber” is Georgia has the seventh lowest middle class share of income in the nation at 45.4%. Nationally, Georgia’s median household income of $56,628 is eighth from the bottom. No wonder Georgia’s consumers were hit so hard. Higher incomes mean liberal Northeastern states’ consumers weren’t hit as hard. Some 52% of Georgians reported living paycheck-to-paycheck which amounts to economic slavery.
Kemp brags about Georgia’s tax revenues. Kemp’s income tax refund benefits mostly the wealthy. Georgia’s combined high 7.35% sales tax means inflation causes inflation, hurting Georgia’s workers. The price of basic necessities has risen faster in the South than other regions. Kemp isn’t cutting sales taxes, just gas taxes, until the election.
The Georgia Budget & Policy Institute reported Georgia granted a total of $3.5 billion in tax exemptions to manufacturers in 2020. Electric truck company Rivian’s stock yield is minus 65%, recalling every vehicle it has sold. Yet, Georgia promises Rivian $1.2 billion plus $770 million in tax breaks and benefits. Georgia gives tax credits up to $4,000 per year for five years for each new job created. Georgia’s corporate tax rate is 5.75%, but many companies pay just 2.9%. So why don’t Georgia’s jobs pay more?
Stacey Abrams’ free technical college tuition could solve some student-loan problems and improve job skills for low-income Georgians. Rich Georgians got millions free from the Paycheck Protection Program, but Kemp criticized Biden’s student-debt relief. How desperate to escape economic slavery must you be to accept crippling lifetime student debt?
Recently, Georgia Health News reported Georgia’s healthcare the second worst in the nation. Rejecting Obamacare, Georgia has the third-highest rate of uninsured nationally. Some 2.4 million Georgians have unpaid medical bills.
Republican leadership makes it harder to escape economic slavery. It appears companies come to Georgia to pay low salaries, and Kemp obviously expects Georgians to pay their taxes for them.
David Bean
Chatsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.