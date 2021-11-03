Letter: Excessive executive power is ruining America

One would think that people who run for elected office would have some semblance of knowledge of the American system of government and how a government of the people and for the people is supposed to work, but for some reason the people in charge at present are totally clueless.
When the Founders met in Philadelphia, there were lengthy discussions on whether to have constitutional monarchy or an elected president. The group wanting a president carried the day but probably didn't have in mind anything close to what that has come to mean. Beginning with Franklin Delano Roosevelt almost 90 years ago and continuing through Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, the power if the chief executive has been greatly expanded. This has been done partially with the bully pulpit (Lyndon Baines Johnson) but more often with executive orders.
But using this power to end-run elected representatives in legislative bodies is not only unconstitutional but violates the basic principles our country was founded on. Yet only in a handful of states has there been any pushback on this.
People, I beseech you, get proactive on this. Write letters. Send texts, emails. Register to vote even if you've never voted. This is not the time to be lazy, complacent or apathetic. If the government can force you to take what you may not even need (any antigen test could determine that), they can make you do all sorts of things that you probably wouldn't want to do.
Because you see the concept of freedom is anathema to these people. And their positive utopias will be for the most part a colossal nightmare.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.