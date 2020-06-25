Letter: Expand rubbish pickup

This is for our city of Dalton leaders. Please use past history to help draw up the new garbage/rubbish pickup.
Why did city start pickup in the first place? To clean up the city and prevent unsanitary conditions. If you start limiting this service, people will go back to placing it in their backyards and on other people's property. People are people. Some are too poor, too old or too lazy to haul their junk off. This is why the city started the program.
Do you think people have changed? You know they have not. Will this make Dalton look better? Will it make it more sanitary? Heck, no. You were elected to better Dalton, not go back to the 1950s when we had Happy Top and illegal dumping grounds. It took the city years to get where we are now. Would you be proud to put us back to then just to save a few dollars?
If you are intent on changing things, expand it. People gripe about having to look at garbage on the street between pickup dates. Put out another crew and pick up every week. If they gripe about it now, wait until you start leaving part of it on street.
They are taking away the things the elderly need to give the young things they want (recreation) that they will have to keep maintained forever and rebuilt every 10 years. Not very responsible.
J.B. Hicks
Dalton
