False prophets and the Constitution
The First Amendment to the United States Constitution says, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." This separates church and state.
In Michael Cohen's book "Disloyal" (page 133), evangelical leaders, such as Paula White,Jerry Falwell Jr., Darrel Scott and Creflo Dollar, came to Trump Towers during which a "laying on of hands" took place. Seemingly all Trump wanted to know from Paula was should he run for president. Later, Trump asks Cohen, "Can you believe that (expletive)?", referring to the ritual and the evangelicals. "Can you believe people believe that (expletive)?"
I seldom agree with Cal Thomas, but he co-authored a book in 1999 with Edward Dobson titled "Blinded by Might: Why the Religious Right Can't Save America," which warns Christians about getting to close to politicians. Indeed, Richard Nixon needed Billy Graham's integrity to hide behind. To me, evangelicals' false prophets are doing the same for Trump. The allegations against Jerry and Becki Falwell Jr. are the latest example of getting too close and Republicans use religion for campaign fundraisers while faking righteousness but pardoning Trump's immorality.
The Constitution protects us from people thinking their religion is the only correct way to think and act. A good example is the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (RFRA), introduced by Democrat Chuck Schumer, and the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996 (DOMA). In each case, the Supreme Court upheld the separation of church and state.
Evangelicals voted for Trump thinking he would appointed conservative judges, but Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch recognizes his First Amendment duty. Gorsuch voted against a Louisiana abortion law requiring doctors to have admitting privileges to hospitals and held that gay and transgender workers can't be fired on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. God's Bible doesn't name or forbid abortion.
Forgiving personal sin is God's love but, Trump's 20,055 false and misleading claims in 1,267 days in office concerning our health and welfare, while personally forgivable, makes him unfit to be president thereby validating the original reason for separating church and state. Saying God anointed Trump for president is blaming God for your iniquitous choice. Trump and his false prophets abused our faith. How could believers in the Bible vote for Trump?
David Bean
Chatsworth
