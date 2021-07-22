Letter: Fauci cartoon in poor taste

The cartoon on the Viewpoints page of the July 17 edition of the Daily Citizen-News showing Dr. Anthony Fauci as an idol was offensive and he is undeserving of such ridicule.
Dr. Fauci, who is 80 years old, has served as a public health adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan. He is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to him by President George W. Bush in 2008.
Dr. Fauci has dedicated his life to serving the American public health sector. He has worked at developing a vaccine to treat HIV/AIDS and containing the Ebola virus. Those of you who choose to smear his reputation and who found this cartoon acceptable must ask yourselves what you have done to give back to society during your lifetime.
Helen Crawford
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.