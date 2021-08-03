Letter: Fauci deserves respect

I was shocked, disappointed and saddened recently at the outrageous disrespect toward Dr. Anthony Fauci by the U.S. senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul. Dr. Fauci has dedicated his life to the well-being of others and is respected throughout the world for his personal integrity and scientific honesty.
I first met Dr. Fauci when he was a teaching consultant and I was a fellow in pulmonary disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham about 40 years ago. We were colleagues for a short while and being so impressed, I have kept in close contact with Dr. Fauci over the years as he has made huge contributions to the understanding and treatment of HIV/AIDS, SARS and other viral pathogens and now to COVID-19.
For 60 years, I have urged patients and friends to discontinue smoking. Often, this has occurred with positive results. But, at times, with rejection and tragedy. I understand the feeling that Dr. Fauci must have as so many have refused his advice to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
But I have never endured the terrible insults he has suffered at the hands of some politicians and television journalists of late. In spite of some rejection of medical advice, I have always been treated with respect. As a fellow human and physician, I am grieved at the undeserved insults by Sen. Paul toward Dr. Fauci.
As a society we owe Dr. Anthony Fauci a great deal of appreciation and respect. You can show this by getting your COVID-19 vaccination. Together, we can put an end to this pandemic.
Dr. Drayton Sanders
Dalton
