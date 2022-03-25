Hello, my name is Vivian C. I am a fifth-grader at St. Helena Elementary in St. Helena, California.
The reason I am writing to you is that my class is doing state reports
And I have chosen your magnificent state, Georgia. I would really like it if you posted my letter in your newspaper so that I can get all the help I need for my report. What I need from you or readers are pamphlets, postcards, souvenirs or anything else that would be useful.
I will be writing about your state’s agricultural, history, economy, famous people, events, historical figures and National Parks. I will also be creating a state float about your state highlighting all the amazing parts to see and do.
Thank you for your support and help in making me a great researcher of your astounding state.
Vivian C.
St. Helena Elementary
C/O Dr. Moreno
1325 Adams St.
St. Helena, CA 95474
