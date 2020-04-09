Letter: First responders, health care workers deserve thanks

On Aug. 20, 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered a speech to the House of Commons which included one of his famous quotations: "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few."
This in reference to the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, and Britain's effort to avoid invasion.
I see an analogy, not necessarily in size and magnitude, but in dedication and selflessness from our health care workers, EMS and fire departments and law enforcement.
Our industry, schools and businesses and local government that are making decisions and donating supplies also should be recognized.
I imagine many of you would agree that we owe them a debt of gratitude.
Luis Viamonte
Dalton
