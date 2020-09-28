When Ronald Reagan left the presidency on Jan. 20, 1989, America was in great shape. He had built up the military, caused the collapse of the Berlin Wall, negotiated detente with the USSR and repaired the damage to the economy caused by Jimmy Carter. His successor, George H.W.. Bush, stayed the course, continuing Reagan's economic policies and taking Kuwait back from Saddam Hussein in a remarkably short time.
Then came William Jefferson Clinton. To his great credit, he left Reagan's economic policies intact, and the economy had eight years of record growth and prosperity. Oh, there was a scandal here and there, but presidents by this tome had become know for bad behavior.
Then there was 9/11. A president in office only nine months and nine days suddenly was faced with the greatest challenge since FDR in the Great Depression and Pearl Harbor. But even though American resolve has frequently been tested, we have always persevered. That is until now.
We are tolerating things we shouldn't be, such as rioting and unchecked violence at all levels of government and society. This is a lot more serious than the "make love, not war" protests that occurred in the late '60s and '70s when I was in my formative years. Those were laced with a lot of things such as drugs and sex.
These people have only one goal in mind, total destruction as we know it. There's an old saying in politics: Follow the money. Somebody in corporate America is in bed with the enemy, and they share in the culpability. And the elected officials who are turning a blind eye while their cities go up in flames aren't worthy of serving as county dog catcher.
If it were up to me, they would all be in Leavenworth prison, and the blue state politicians would go with them. And I'll even drive one of the trucks.
C.M. Hyder
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.