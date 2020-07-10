Thank you to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, the Georgia State Bar and the Young Lawyers Division and the Georgia Food Bank Association who partnered to lead the annual two-week fundraising competition. All members of the legal community were eligible to compete to see which law firm, legal organization and corporate/in-house counsel could have the biggest impact on hunger. Money raised stays in the community from which it was given and benefits the regional food bank that serves your community. For more information about the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, please visit https://galegalfoodfrenzy.org.
Law firms and legal organizations across Georgia raised a record-breaking $852,090 during the Ninth Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy. This is the equivalent of over 3,331,062 meals for Georgia’s food banks.
Among local firms participating were:
• The Cowan Law Firm (Whitfield County): Raised $3,424.60, the equivalent of 13,698 meals making them the regional total points winner and per capita points winner
• Law Office of Samuel Gowin (Catoosa and Walker counties: Regional total points runner up and per capita points runner up
• Cook & Connelly (Chattooga County)
• Farrar & Corbin (Chattooga County)
• LMJC (Walker County)
• The Minor Firm (Whitfield County)
• Mitchell & Mitchell (Whitfield County)
Melanie Hammontree
Director of development
Chattanooga Area Food Bank
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.