Letter: Former commissioner supports reelecting Laughter

As a longtime business owner and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, I have gained a unique knowledge of the demands of both public and private sectors of our community. My experience in both of these areas leads me to ask that our community reelect Lynn Laughter to her position as chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
Lynn has been actively involved in our community during the 34 years that I have known her. She is always willing to take on challenging tasks. Lynn has served on many volunteer boards, been active in our church and was the second woman ever elected to a district commissioner seat. Lynn is the first woman ever elected to serve as chairman of the commissioners.
Anyone who has served as a county commissioner knows that campaigning for office and serving in office are two entirely different skill sets. I have always been proud of Lynn for running a positive campaign. In today's environment, this is extremely hard to do while focusing on future needs. Seeking office is full of promises and goals. Serving in office is much harder and means working to have at least two other commissioners support what you hope to accomplish. In some cases, you must have other county independently elected officials agree. At the same time, it is necessary to stay within legal, ethical and financial boundaries.
Given the current economic conditions, it is vitally important that the county have experienced leadership at the chairman level to lead us back to prosperity. The chairman needs to be familiar with both local and state governance and elected officials. This is the time for involved and experienced leadership. Lynn Laughter is the only candidate for chairman who has experience, both as a district commissioner and as chairman. Lynn is better prepared and connected to lead the county through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 economy.
I fully support Lynn’s reelection as chairman of the commissioners. Please reelect Lynn Laughter chairman on June 9.
Gordon Morehouse
Dalton
