Letter: Former county commissioner backs Jensen for chairman

As a former member of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners from 2006-2010, I am very aware of the need for strong leadership to keep our community growing and attractive to families and businesses, especially in challenging times. That means keeping taxes low, providing quality services and having a government that listens to the concerns of the citizens and considers those concerns in decision making. These things can co-exist! I believe our current county leadership has lost sight of some of these concepts.
We are voting on a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) again in this election. This SPLOST approach was very different from the last attempt. Last time, when opposing facts painted a different picture than what was being pushed, they were called lies. A number of people who opposed the prior SPLOST were singled out and even called names, including by elected leaders, in public and in private. Is that leadership?
The results of the last SPLOST echoed loudly the need for change. A change in elected officials that will listen to the citizens, focus on real needs, not wants, and be willing to adjust plans accordingly. That failure to listen in 2019 and ridicule of the opponents of the previous SPLOST are not the type of elected leadership Whitfield County needs or deserves. We can do better!
I want elected officials that listen to my point of view, consider difficult alternatives and treat all of the citizens of the county the same, with respect. I want candidates who will take time to actively discuss issues, including those where there is a different point of view. I want a chair of the board of commissioners that will find creative ways to grow our community, keep taxes low and provide quality services while actively engaging the citizens.
I have seen and experienced all of these in discussions and interactions with Jevin Jensen over the past months. Even when we disagree on an issue or approach, he has willingly discussed the issue with me to understand my concerns or perspective. Jevin’s plans for the community give me hope for a brighter future for Whitfield County as a growing, vibrant community!
That is why I am supporting Jevin Jensen for chair of the Whitfield County Board of Commissions in the upcoming election on June 9. I hope that you will, too!!
Randy Waskul
Dalton
