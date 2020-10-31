Letter: Friendship House says thank you

Beautiful weather, good food and fellowship came together for a very successful Spaghetti Supper 2020 for the Friendship House. Thank you to all who prepare sauce, cook noodles, purchased tickets, donated food and paper goods, donated Little Debbie desserts, directed traffic, prepared plates, stuffed salad bags, volunteered where needed and maintained a good sense of humor.
This was our first-ever event at the Dalton Convention Center and it could not have been any better!
Our “master cooks” got into the kitchen incredibly early to set things in motion. Later, scores of volunteers came in to work. This year we welcomed the Southeast Whitfield High School Ambassadors. We really enjoyed getting to know and working with these young people. The Spaghetti Supper is our oldest and second largest fundraiser and this year, despite COVID-19, we had a remarkably successful event.
Friendship House is a Nationally Accredited Program (NAEYC) 3 Star Quality Rated program providing quality, available, affordable childcare to area children ages six weeks to 5 years. Tuition is based on the parents’ ability to pay.
Like many other agencies, we have been challenged in these tough economic times which make this successful event even more important to our program. We have been in the business of working with families for over 50 years and we thank everyone who lets us continue.
Tracy Clement, board chairman
Friendship House Spaghetti Supper
