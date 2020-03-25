Letter: Getting nothing

The cost of low unemployment is President Trump's socialist trillion dollar deficit. Inflation is destroying your pay raise.
The allegory about teaching a man how to fish and he'll never be hungry again -- a euphemism for job training -- may not work because Trump's environmental regulations risk the fish not being fit to eat which, like many of the jobs Trump's economy has created, aren't fit to take because they pay so little. Fox Business reported a record-high number of Americans are working multiple jobs. USA Today reported groceries are the No. 1 reason people carry credit card debt. Remember, while you're struggling to pay your credit card bill the banks that got a big tax break from Trump's tax cut are making record profits.
What happens if Trump balances the budget like he promised? It may cause higher unemployment, but America isn't a socialist or communist country where everyone is guaranteed a job. So, people have to step up to meet the demands of the labor market which seems opposite to current Republican policies. Republicans used to believe in standing on your own two feet without giving socialist money to farmers over socialist tariffs, protecting coal and steel which has been a miserable failure, making our country a plutocracy by giving the rich endless economic advantages or theocracy where the nearly godless is the best evangelicals have to offer for president. Claiming Trump was "chosen by God," truthfully, is blaming God for your mistake.
Only 37% of Americans have enough in savings to cover a $500 emergency. Even before the coronavirus, two-thirds of hospital patients aren't paying their entire bill. Against Medicare for all? The moderately conservative market-oriented Mercatus Center found a single-payer Medicare-for-all system could save about $2 trillion over 10 years under the best circumstances.
Trump proposed cutting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding in the federal budget, and in 2018 he shut down President Barack Obama's global health office in the White House for managing pandemics. Initially, Trump proposed paying for the government's coronavirus response by cutting low-income heating subsidies. For some people, a cold day is hell.
So, if you live in the Dalton Metro area and believe Trump was anointed by God to be president I suppose you got some sacred oil to heal your credit card statement. God is about morality not money. But with Trump, all but the rich got neither.
David Bean
Chatsworth
